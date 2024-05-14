Piper Sandler Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ELAN. TheStreet upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.29.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $17.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.1% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 221,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

