Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Lowered to C$79.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SLF. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$76.09.

TSE SLF opened at C$69.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$72.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$61.84 and a 1 year high of C$74.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.32%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.45, for a total transaction of C$1,191,120.00. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

