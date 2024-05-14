Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has C$157.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$136.00.

RY has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$139.75.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RY

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RY opened at C$142.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$135.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$130.49. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$107.92 and a twelve month high of C$143.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$201.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.65 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.61%. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.3055556 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.