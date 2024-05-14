Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Given New C$4.25 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Laurentian cut shares of Plaza Retail REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Plaza Retail REIT stock opened at C$3.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.28, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$396.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.04. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1 year low of C$3.40 and a 1 year high of C$4.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0233 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.56%.

In other Plaza Retail REIT news, Senior Officer Stephen Penney acquired 11,250 shares of Plaza Retail REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.55 per share, with a total value of C$39,937.50. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

