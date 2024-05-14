Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$115.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$115.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ONEX. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Onex from C$115.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Onex from C$125.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ONEX
Onex Stock Up 0.9 %
Onex Company Profile
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, upper-middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Onex
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Dutch Bros Gives Investors More Bang for the Buck than Starbucks
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Home Depot: Earnings Mixed, Wait to Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.