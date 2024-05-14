Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$115.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$115.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ONEX. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Onex from C$115.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Onex from C$125.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Onex stock opened at C$97.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$99.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$95.62. Onex has a 52-week low of C$59.13 and a 52-week high of C$107.28. The firm has a market cap of C$7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, upper-middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

