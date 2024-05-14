Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.64) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFD
Premier Foods Trading Down 0.6 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Alex Whitehouse sold 13,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.92), for a total value of £20,053.71 ($25,186.77). In other news, insider Alex Whitehouse sold 13,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.92), for a total value of £20,053.71 ($25,186.77). Also, insider Duncan Leggett sold 25,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £39,043.62 ($49,037.45). 25.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Premier Foods
Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Premier Foods
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Dutch Bros Gives Investors More Bang for the Buck than Starbucks
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Home Depot: Earnings Mixed, Wait to Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.