Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 470 ($5.90) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.35% from the company’s current price.
Aptitude Software Group Price Performance
LON:APTD opened at GBX 300.60 ($3.78) on Tuesday. Aptitude Software Group has a 12-month low of GBX 224.50 ($2.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 370.25 ($4.65). The firm has a market cap of £171.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,294.29 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 311.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 290.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91.
About Aptitude Software Group
