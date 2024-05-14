Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 470 ($5.90) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.35% from the company’s current price.

Aptitude Software Group Price Performance

LON:APTD opened at GBX 300.60 ($3.78) on Tuesday. Aptitude Software Group has a 12-month low of GBX 224.50 ($2.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 370.25 ($4.65). The firm has a market cap of £171.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,294.29 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 311.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 290.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91.

About Aptitude Software Group

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides Fynapse, an intelligent finance data management and accounting platform for autonomous finance; Aptitude Accounting Hub, a rules accounting engine and subledger solution; Aptitude RevStream, a revenue recognition software; Aptitude Fynapse and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance; and enterprise finance solutions.

