Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GRG. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,550 ($44.59) to GBX 3,390 ($42.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($43.33) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greggs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,035 ($38.12).

Shares of LON:GRG opened at GBX 2,788.94 ($35.03) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20. The firm has a market cap of £2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,006.43, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,797.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,665.36. Greggs has a 12-month low of GBX 2,244 ($28.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,910 ($36.55).

In other Greggs news, insider Richard Hutton sold 18,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,758 ($34.64), for a total value of £496,577.90 ($623,684.88). In other news, insider Roisin Currie bought 65 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,766 ($34.74) per share, with a total value of £1,797.90 ($2,258.10). Also, insider Richard Hutton sold 18,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,758 ($34.64), for a total transaction of £496,577.90 ($623,684.88). Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

