Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the April 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMRX opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $6.90.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $616.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.67 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 234.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,429,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 136,100 shares during the period. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

