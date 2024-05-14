Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Update

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Compass Group Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.26. Compass Group has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $30.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
About Compass Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Compass Group
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Dutch Bros Gives Investors More Bang for the Buck than Starbucks
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Home Depot: Earnings Mixed, Wait to Buy the Dip
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Is GameStop’s 80% Rally a Sign of Small Caps Returning?
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.