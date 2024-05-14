Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Update

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Compass Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.26. Compass Group has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $30.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

