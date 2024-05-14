Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) PT Raised to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Kinetik in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

KNTK opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.81. Kinetik has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $40.58.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.52 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 29.62% and a negative return on equity of 48.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinetik will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Kinetik news, insider Matthew Wall sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 530,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,107,228.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Trevor Howard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $263,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,411 shares in the company, valued at $7,464,221.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Wall sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 530,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,107,228.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,095,803 shares of company stock worth $442,051,135 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNTK. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinetik by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 10,470,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 52.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,314,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,570 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 1,992.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,164,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,308 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinetik in the 4th quarter valued at $31,589,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinetik by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 722,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,126,000 after purchasing an additional 494,453 shares during the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

