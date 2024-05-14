Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports.

JXN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

JXN stock opened at $74.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.83. Jackson Financial has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $81.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jackson Financial will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jackson Financial news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,956.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jackson Financial news, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 3,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.67 per share, for a total transaction of $194,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,206.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 47.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

