Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $76.09 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.50.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $240,441.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at $518,084.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 3,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $234,969.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,170.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $240,441.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,084.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,567 shares of company stock worth $13,722,524 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 158,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $909,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,152.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 62,755 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,477,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,075,000 after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,000.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

