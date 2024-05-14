Evercore ISI Boosts Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $315.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $310.00 to $315.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WSM. UBS Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.13.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $315.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.47. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $322.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.72.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,591.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 17,816 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total value of $5,490,713.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,909.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,145 shares of company stock worth $12,182,219 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,102,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 425.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma



Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.



