3D Systems’ (DDD) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.25 price target on the 3D printing company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 96.43% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd.
3D Systems Stock Performance
3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 75.90%. The company had revenue of $114.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth $4,684,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,950,820 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $68,499,000 after buying an additional 51,868 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter worth about $228,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in 3D Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,450 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
3D Systems Company Profile
3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.
