Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,965 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 401.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 401.1% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RPG opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $37.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.