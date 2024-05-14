Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $6.27 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,952,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 62,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $146.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.69 and its 200 day moving average is $118.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $83.22 and a 12 month high of $158.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

