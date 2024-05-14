Streamr Trading Down 8.1% This Week (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $52.73 million and $2.50 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can now be purchased for about $0.0512 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,092,823,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,030,903,853 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr (DATA) is a versatile cryptographic token within the Streamr ecosystem, not limited to mere cryptocurrency use. As an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, it enables payments for services, transaction execution, and network fees. It also serves as a bid mechanism for real-time data streams, vital in the Streamr data marketplace. Furthermore, the quantity of DATA tokens held reflects one’s influence and reputation in the community, promoting decentralized governance. Founded by Henri Pihkala, Risto Karjalainen, and Nikke Nylund. Streamr (DATA) fosters data exchange, encourages participation, and upholds network integrity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

