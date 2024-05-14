Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Position Increased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 185.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,558 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $75.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.85.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

