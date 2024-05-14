Partnership Wealth Management LLC Invests $28,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,911,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,938,000 after acquiring an additional 21,036 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,365,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 874,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,229,000 after purchasing an additional 266,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 705,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,481,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $118.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.43. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $118.63.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

