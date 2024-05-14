Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 12,614 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,614 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,308,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,050 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 131.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,453,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,124,000 after buying an additional 1,958,483 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,780,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,668,000 after buying an additional 1,729,132 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,314,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,160,000 after buying an additional 1,549,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,894,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.1 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $61.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $213.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $62.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

