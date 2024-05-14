Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 474,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,347,000 after acquiring an additional 67,861 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $286.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $224.41 and a one year high of $288.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

