TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
TCRX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Monday.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TScan Therapeutics
TScan Therapeutics Price Performance
TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 423.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Equities analysts expect that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,166,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,357,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TScan Therapeutics
TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TScan Therapeutics
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Is GameStop’s 80% Rally a Sign of Small Caps Returning?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Crypto Miners Strike Gold in AI: Stocks to Watch
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- The Next Drug You Take May be Designed By A.I.
Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.