Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the April 15th total of 1,478,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.9 days.

Canadian Utilities Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CDUAF stock opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.77. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $29.01.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

