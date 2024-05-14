Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Short Interest Up 19.6% in April

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Investors Title from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Investors Title from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Investors Title by 41.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Investors Title by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,055,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Investors Title by 4.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Investors Title by 36.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in Investors Title by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 41.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITIC opened at $159.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.20 and its 200-day moving average is $157.53. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $127.71 and a fifty-two week high of $171.60.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.68 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.96%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Investors Title’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.



Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

