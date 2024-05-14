Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Short Interest Up 19.6% in April

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Investors Title from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Investors Title from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.
Investors Title Price Performance
Shares of ITIC opened at $159.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.20 and its 200-day moving average is $157.53. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $127.71 and a fifty-two week high of $171.60.
Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.68 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.96%.
Investors Title Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Investors Title’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.
Investors Title Company Profile
Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.
