Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the April 15th total of 150,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community West Bancshares stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its position in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of Community West Bancshares worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CWBC opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61. Community West Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Community West Bancshares Increases Dividend

Community West Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CWBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $20.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 million. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 20.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community West Bancshares will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CWBC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Community West Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Community West Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Community West Bancshares from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Community West Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

Further Reading

