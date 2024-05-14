Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Short Interest Update

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the April 15th total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 826,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Axonics Stock Performance

AXNX opened at $67.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.98. Axonics has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $69.68.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $91.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.79 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Axonics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Axonics by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics in the third quarter worth about $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Axonics by 108.2% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Axonics by 59.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

Featured Stories

