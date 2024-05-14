Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $10.52 on Monday. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 41.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. Analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Kennedy-Wilson Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,377,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,048,000 after purchasing an additional 66,623 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,539,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,200,000 after buying an additional 421,365 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 5.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,650,000 after acquiring an additional 85,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 58.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 60,074 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

