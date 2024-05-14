James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded James Hardie Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:JHX opened at $36.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. James Hardie Industries has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $41.98. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.01.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $978.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.23 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 38.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of James Hardie Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the first quarter worth about $221,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 115.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 39.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 313,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,697,000 after acquiring an additional 89,165 shares during the period. 7.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About James Hardie Industries

(Get Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.