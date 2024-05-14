Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HBM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.21.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $8.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $8.96.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.0074 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 9.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 953,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 78,493 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 60.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 344,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 129,733 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 206,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,438,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 99,379 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

