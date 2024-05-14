NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Stock Performance
Shares of NLOK stock opened at $23.46 on Monday. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.52.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
