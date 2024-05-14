African Agriculture Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAGR) Short Interest Down 12.8% in April

African Agriculture Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 483,400 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the April 15th total of 554,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

African Agriculture Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of AAGR stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. African Agriculture has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40.

Get African Agriculture alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAGR. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in African Agriculture during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,048,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in African Agriculture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in African Agriculture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

African Agriculture Company Profile

African Agriculture Holdings Inc, a food security company, engages in operating a commercial-scale alfalfa farm on the African continent. The company is based in New York, New York. African Agriculture Holdings Inc operates as a subsidiary of Global Commodities & Investments Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for African Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.