Boston Partners Trims Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,960,951 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 899,659 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.46% of Devon Energy worth $134,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,365.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $49.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

