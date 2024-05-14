Boston Partners Purchases 1,688,624 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,206,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688,624 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 4.13% of Nomad Foods worth $122,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Nomad Foods by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

NOMD stock opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

