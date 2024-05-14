Boston Partners Trims Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,663,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,413,075 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Match Group were worth $97,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Match Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,045,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,961,000 after buying an additional 191,615 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,526,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,509,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,152,000 after buying an additional 184,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 4,348.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 79,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 78,138 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $49.24.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTCH. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

