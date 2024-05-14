Boston Partners Invests $109.02 Million in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,895,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,022,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.60% of Ball at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Ball by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE:BALL opened at $69.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day moving average is $59.99. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

Ball announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BALL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Insider Activity

In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

