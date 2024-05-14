Boston Partners Sells 4,642 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,879,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in TransUnion were worth $129,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in TransUnion by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,291,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,735,000 after purchasing an additional 194,592 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in TransUnion by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 99,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,893 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,105,548.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $144,307.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,105,548.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,538. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TransUnion from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TransUnion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $78.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.08. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.26%. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.37%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

