Boston Partners Increases Stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,463 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.53% of Chord Energy worth $104,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 306.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 15.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $181.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.29. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.07. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $137.78 and a 52-week high of $190.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.87 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $11.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,154,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHRD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $230.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

