QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,579 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 27.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,020,000 after acquiring an additional 384,504 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 9.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,349,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,179,000 after acquiring an additional 194,937 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,305,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,011,000 after acquiring an additional 131,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at $3,330,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of RELX opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.65. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Relx Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.526 dividend. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

RELX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

