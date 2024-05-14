Boston Partners Increases Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,949 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.68% of Lear worth $138,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Lear by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lear from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lear Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:LEA opened at $131.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.51. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $120.48 and a 52 week high of $157.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

