625,439 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners bought a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 625,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,667,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Equifax by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 330,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Equifax by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 62,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its position in Equifax by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.19.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX stock opened at $244.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.54. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $275.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In related news, Director Karen L. Fichuk bought 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen L. Fichuk acquired 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,305 shares in the company, valued at $789,134.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

