Boston Partners Sells 20,247 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,247 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.66% of Ulta Beauty worth $157,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 71,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after purchasing an additional 55,508 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $1,810,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price target (down from $585.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $403.96 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $574.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.88. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.68 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.48 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

