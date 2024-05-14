McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Invests $28,000 in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

InspireMD Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NSPR opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57. InspireMD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $3.85.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 million. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 320.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InspireMD, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

