Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stake Lessened by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Argus cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.23.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -242.37%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

