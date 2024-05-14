Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $709,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 436.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,748,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP opened at $521.76 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.06 and a 1 year high of $565.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $538.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.