Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 213,461 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.14% of Deere & Company worth $161,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Summitry LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,167,000 after purchasing an additional 160,369 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $1,570,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.28.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $407.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $395.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.96. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.37 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

