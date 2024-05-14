McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,037 Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPA. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,256,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9,361.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 244,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,541,000 after acquiring an additional 241,997 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,349,000 after purchasing an additional 157,931 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 208,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,198,000 after purchasing an additional 147,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 109,718 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

PPA opened at $104.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.85. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $77.17 and a 1 year high of $105.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.74.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

