Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $66.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRUS. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Get Merus alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MRUS

Merus Stock Performance

Shares of MRUS opened at $45.85 on Monday. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Merus

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in Merus by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,747,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,553,000 after buying an additional 319,301 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Merus by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,876,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,418,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Merus by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,637,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,026,000 after purchasing an additional 751,609 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Merus by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,735,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,497,000 after purchasing an additional 60,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Merus by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,373,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,275,000 after purchasing an additional 376,861 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merus

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.