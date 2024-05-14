FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital cut FTC Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and issued a $0.45 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.49.

Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. FTC Solar has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 47.92% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick Cook sold 48,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total value of $25,922.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,245,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,958.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick Cook sold 48,911 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total transaction of $25,922.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,245,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,958.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ahmad R. Chatila acquired 92,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 777,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,827.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 384,300 shares of company stock valued at $200,436. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in FTC Solar by 109.1% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,298,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,410 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,923,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,189,960 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $960,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in FTC Solar during the third quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at about $756,000. 45.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

