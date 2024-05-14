McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MUX. TheStreet upgraded McEwen Mining from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Friday.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MUX

McEwen Mining Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MUX opened at $10.21 on Monday. McEwen Mining has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.48.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $3.22. McEwen Mining had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $58.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that McEwen Mining will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McEwen Mining

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 130.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 54,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the first quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,103,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after buying an additional 40,205 shares during the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.